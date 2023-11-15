ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor and comedian Kevin James is coming to the Palace Theatre in Albany. The show is set for May 31, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

This stop is part of James’ “Owls Don’t Walk” comedy tour. He is best known for starring in and executive producing the TV show “The King of Queens,” which ran for nine seasons and earned him an Emmy nomination.

James also produced, co-wrote, and starred in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 and 2,” “Zookeeper,” and “Here Comes The Boom,” and starred alongside Adam Sandler in the films “Pixels,” “Grown Ups,” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.