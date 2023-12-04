ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre announced they will be hosting a performance by comedian and actor Kevin Hart. The show is scheduled for January 9.

Hart has released numerous comedy specials across his multi-decade career, his most recent being 2023’s “Reality Check” on the Peacock streaming service. He has been featured in films such as “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”, “The Upside”, and “Ride Along”.

The performance will feature brand new material from the superstar comedian. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Avenue in Albany. You can buy Kevin Hart tickets online through the venue’s website when they go on sale to the public on December 8 at 10 a.m.