ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The MVP Arena in Albany announced they will be hosting a performance by comedian and actor Katt Williams. The show is scheduled for February 10, 2024.

Best known for his stand-up, Williams has released several comedy specials across his multi-decade career, his latest being 2022’s “World War III”. Williams has also made numerous comedic appearances in television and film, including “Wild ‘n Out”, “The Boondocks” and “Friday After Next”.

The show is a stop on his “The Dark Matter Tour”. The performance is set to begin at 8 p.m.

MVP Arena is located at 51 South Pearl Street. You can buy Katt Williams tickets online through the Ticketmaster website when they go on sale to the general public on November 22 at 10 a.m.