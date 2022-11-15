TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Katharine McPhee and David Foster are set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

Foster is a 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, composer, and producer. He’s created songs for a variety of artists including Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Michael Bublé, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dolly Parton, Hall & Oates, and ’N Sync, among many others.

McPhee is a singer, actor, and Broadway star. She competed on season 5 of “American Idol,” which launched her music career. She’s starred in the shows “Country Comfort,” “Scorpion,” and “Smash.” She’s also starred in both the U.S. and U.K. productions of “Waitress.”

Foster and McPhee married in 2019 and welcomed a baby in 2021. The show will feature Foster’s hits and McPhee’s biggest songs from “American Idol,” “Smash,” and “Waitress.”