TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s concert at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has been canceled. The concert was set for April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“David Foster and Katharine McPhee’s upcoming April performances have been canceled due to an unavoidable scheduling conflict,” said the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. “David and Katharine are disappointed that they will be unable to perform in Troy and look forward to seeing fans at a future show.”

All tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment used to buy the ticket, said Troy Music Hall. If you have questions, you can call the box office at (518) 273-0038.