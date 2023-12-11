SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs will be hosting a performance by singer-songwriter Judy Collins. The concert is scheduled for December 16.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has earned several top-ten hits as well as numerous platinum and gold-selling records. Collins has released a prolific 55 albums across her multi-decade career, ranging in genre from folk and country to pop and rock.

The concert will feature holiday songs as well as a collection of Collins’ hits. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Universal Preservation Hall is located at 25 Washington Street. You can buy Judy Collins tickets online by visiting the venue’s website. Only a few tickets remain available before the show is sold out.