ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heavy metal band Judas Priest is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany. The band is set to perform on October 15 at 8 p.m.

Judas Priest is celebrating 50 years with their “50 Heavy Metal Years Tour.” The tour will also feature Queensryche as the opener.

Judas Priest is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November. The band is best known for the songs, “Breaking the Law,” “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” and “Painkiller.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.