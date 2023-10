ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country pop singer Jordan Davis will perform in Albany at the MVP Arena on Friday, April 26, 2024. Tickets for his tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online.

Davis, who is signed to Universal Music Group Nashville’s MCA division, averages 9.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He’s known for hits such as “Next Thing You Know,” “What My World Spins Around,” and “Tuscon Too Late.”