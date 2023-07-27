ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Jonas Brothers are coming to MVP Arena in Albany. The show is set for December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

This is part of the Jonas Brother’s “The Tour” tour, which is for their newest album “The Album.” The band will be joined by Lawrence as a special guest.

The Jonas Brothers, made up of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, have sold more than 20 million albums and have two Grammy Award nominations. The band is best known for the songs “Burnin’ Up,” “Sucker,” and “Year 3000.”

You can register now through Monday, July 31 for a chance to buy tickets on July 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on the Ticketmaster website on August 4 at 10 a.m.