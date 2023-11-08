SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, actor Cary Elwes is heading to Proctors for a special screening of The Princess Bride. After the screening, Elwes, who starred as Westley in the 1987 film, will provide a unique behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set.

Elwes has had an extensive career in film and television. Other notable titles he has starred in include Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Saw, Twister, Liar Liar, Stranger Things, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has recently held roles in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 and is working on Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

The event begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25.50 – $79.50 and are available online.