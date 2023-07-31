SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Oates, of the band Hall & Oates, is putting on a concert to help support Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga. The non-profit organization supports retired racehorses.

The concert is set for September 8 at 7 p.m. at Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga at 683 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs. The organization expects it to be a sold-out show.

Oates is a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and record producer. As part of Hall & Oates, he is best known for the songs “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” “Rich Girl,’ and “Maneater.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 1. For more details and ticket information, you can visit the Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga Facebook page on Tuesday.