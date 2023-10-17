TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After selling out his 7 p.m. show at the Troy Saving Bank, comedian John Mulaney has added a second 10:15 p.m. show on Saturday, November 4. The show will be a part of his new stand-up comedy tour “John Mulaney in Concert.” Tickets for both will be available on LiveNation’s website with the 10:15 tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Mulaney has announced several shows in the Capital Region, including at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The former “Saturday Night Live” writer is a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning actor, comedian, and writer. He has four stand-up specials on Netflix: “Baby J” (2023), “Kid Gorgeous” (2018), “The Comeback Kid” (2015), and “New In Town” (2012).

Mulaney’s comedy shows are a phone-free experience. The use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories, will not be permitted. These devices will be kept in Yondr pouches that attendees will keep on them at all times and can be opened in designated places.