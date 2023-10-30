SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Mellencamp is coming to Schenectady. He is set to perform at Proctors Theatre on March 14, 2024.

This concert announcement comes after Mellencamp canceled his sold-out Albany stop at the Palace Theatre for June 13. No reason for the cancellation was made public.

Mellencamp’s “Live and In Person 2024” Tour is set to begin in Rochester on March 8 and end in Savannah, Georgia on April 23. This is an extension of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” Tour.

Mellencamp’s 25th studio album “Orpheus Descending” was released in June. He is best known for the 1980s songs “Jack & Diane,” “Hurts So Good,” and “Small Town.”

Artist presale tickets go on sale November 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.