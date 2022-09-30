ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month “Live and in Person” tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. The tour starts on February 5 in Bloomington and concludes on June 24 in South Bend. Between the shows, the rocker will wind his way across North America, making stops at some well-known venues—including the Palace Theatre.
The Albany show will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Tickets range from just under $50 to $139.50 and go on-sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.
The announcement of Mellencamp’s 2023 tour coincided with his appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The celebrated musician has a new permanent exhibition at the Hall, “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp,” which expands on the venue’s previous Legends of Rock exhibit. Items on display include the musician’s 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar and the studio tracking chart for his beloved hit, “Jack and Diane.”
Full tour schedule:
- February 5 – Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium
- February 6 – Bloomington, Ind. @ Indiana University Auditorium
- February 8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium
- February 10 – Atlanta @ Fox Theatre
- February 11 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater
- February 13 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
- February 14 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
- February 15 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
- February 18 – Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- February 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- February 21- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- February 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- February 24 – New Orleans @ Saenger Theatre
- February 25 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
- February 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
- February 28 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall
- March 1 – Dallas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
- March 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium
- March 13 – Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum
- March 14 – Vancouver, B.C., Canada @ Orpheum
- March 15 – Seattle @ Paramount Theatre
- March 17 – San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre
- March 18 – San Francisco @ Golden Gate Theatre
- March 19 – Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre
- March 21 – Sacramento, Calif. @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
- March 22 – Los Angeles @ Dolby Theatre
- March 24 – Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
- March 25 – Las Vegas @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
- March 27 – Denver @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- April 3 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
- April 4 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
- April 6 – Minneapolis @ State Theatre
- April 7 – Minneapolis @ State Theatre
- April 8 – Minneapolis @ State Theatre
- April 10 – Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater
- April 11 – Milwaukee @ The Riverside Theater
- April 13 – Chicago @ Chicago Theatre
- April 14 – Chicago @ Chicago Theatre
- April 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center
- April 18 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Kentucky Center
- April 19 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
- April 21 – St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre
- April 22 – St. Louis @ Stifel Theatre
- April 24 – Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre
- April 25 – Memphis @ Orpheum Theatre
- May 5 – Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza
- May 6 – Evansville, Ind. @ Old National Events Plaza
- May 8 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
- May 9 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
- May 10 – Nashville @ Ryman Auditorium
- May 12 – Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center
- May 13 – Cincinnati @ Aronoff Center
- May 15 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre
- May 16 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre
- May 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
- May 19 – Greenville, S.C. @ Peace Center
- May 20 – Durham, N.C. @ DPAC
- May 22 – Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center
- May 23 – Pittsburgh @ Benedum Center
- May 25 – Cleveland @ Playhouse Square
- May 26 – Cleveland @ Playhouse Square
- June 2 – Baltimore @ The Lyric
- June 3 – Philadelphia @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
- June 5 – New York @ Beacon Theatre
- June 6 – New York @ Beacon Theatre
- June 7 – New York @ Beacon Theatre
- June 10 – Boston @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
- June 11 – Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center
- June 13 – Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
- June 14 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre
- June 16 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
- June 17 – Detroit @ Masonic Temple Theatre
- June 19 – Toronto @ Massey Hall
- June 21 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall
- June 23 – South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center
- June 24 – South Bend, Ind. @ Morris Performing Arts Center