ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month “Live and in Person” tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. The tour starts on February 5 in Bloomington and concludes on June 24 in South Bend. Between the shows, the rocker will wind his way across North America, making stops at some well-known venues—including the Palace Theatre.

The Albany show will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Tickets range from just under $50 to $139.50 and go on-sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

The announcement of Mellencamp’s 2023 tour coincided with his appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The celebrated musician has a new permanent exhibition at the Hall, “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp,” which expands on the venue’s previous Legends of Rock exhibit. Items on display include the musician’s 1976 Fender Telecaster Custom guitar and the studio tracking chart for his beloved hit, “Jack and Diane.”

Full tour schedule: