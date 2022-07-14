SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you ever wanted to “rewind and replay, when the town was the whole world, and love was the girl next door?” Well, here’s your chance- Jimmie Allen is coming to Frog Alley Brewing on Saturday, October 1.

The festival-style event starts at 3 p.m., with artists Skeeter Creek, The Tom Nitti Project, David J Country, Vinny Michaels, and Landon Wall leading off. Alana Springsteen will co-headline the show.

If you want to give belting Jimmie Allen lyrics your “Best Shot,” you’ll need to be at least 21 years old by show day. Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 15, at noon through Eventbrite.