SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Universal Preservation Hall will be kicking off their season of holiday-themed shows with a performance by pianist Jim Brickman. The concert is scheduled for November 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Brickman has earned two Grammy Award nominations and 32 different Top 20 radio hits across his multi-decade career. The show, titled “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas” will feature classics from Brickman’s discography such as “Valentine” and “Love of My Life”, as well as holiday favorites like “The Gift”.

Universal Preservation Hall is located at 25 Washington Street in Saratoga Springs. You can buy Jim Brickman tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.