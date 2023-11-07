SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre will be hosting multiple performances of the Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour in 2024. The shows will run from April 5 to April 7.

The awarding-winning production by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London continues the legacy of the legendary rock opera, which was originally released as a double concept album in 1970. The show tells the story of the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life as seen through the eyes of Judas, with music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics written by Tim Rice.

Directed by Timothy Sheader, the production stars Jack Hopewell as Jesus, Elvie Ellis as Judas, Jaden Dominique as Mary Magdalene, Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Alex Stone as Pontius Pilate and Mekhi Holloway as Annas. There will be five total performances across the weekend, which are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Jesus Christ Superstar Proctors 2024

Friday, April 5: 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Proctors Theatre is located at 432 State Street in Schenectady. You can buy Jesus Christ Superstar tickets online through the Proctors website when they go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m.