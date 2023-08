ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Albany. He’s set to perform at the Palace Theatre on October 27 at 7 p.m.

Seinfeld is best known for his work on “Seinfeld,” often described as a show about nothing, that ran from 1989 to 1998. He also hosted “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” for several seasons.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.