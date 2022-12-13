SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Feeling jazzy? The Annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival will return in June of 2023 for its 46th year. The popular two-day, two-stage festival will feature top musicians that fill the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) amphitheater.

The president and CEO of SPAC, Elizabeth Sobol comments, “Our 2023 festival promises to be one of the most exciting and exhilarating events in our 46-year history. From our stellar line-up that fuses superstars with some of the most exciting genre-crossing talent on the scene today — to the unparalleled setting that our beautiful grounds provide, it is the ‘can’t miss’ weekend of the summer,” “We’d like to extend our gratitude to Freihofer’s for their continued support, which makes this festival possible.”

The festival features 21 musical groups with the line-up headlined by icons, Bonnie Raitt, Pat Metheny, Angelique Kidjo, Tower of Power, and Chucho Valdes. Along with jazz, funk, blues, and more, attendees can enjoy crafts, CD signings and diverse foods. The event will take place on June 24 and June 25 with free parking.

The Line-up

Saturday, June 24

Ampitheater Snarky Puppy Angelique Kidjo Cory Wong Tower of Power Chucho Valdes Quartet Cindy Blackman Santana Band

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage Kurt Rosenwinkel Emmet Cohen Trio Claudia Acuna Carolyn Wonderland Glen David Andrews Nduduzo Makhathini



Sunday, June 25

Ampitheater Bonnie Raitt Pat Metheny Side-Eye St. Paul & The Broken Bones Hiromi: The Piano Quintet feat. PUBLIQuartet

Charles R. Wood “Jazz Discovery” Stage Samara Joy Jupiter & Okwess Melissa Aldana Mark Guiliana* Skidmore Jazz Institute Faculty All-Stars Centennial Celebration of Wes Montgomery, Tito Puente and Dexter Gordon featuring Clay Jenkins, Jimmy Greene, Michael Dease, Dave Stryker, Bill Cunliffe, Todd Coolman and Dennis Mackrel



Tickets are available online on the SPAC website beginning January 6 at 10 a.m. to the general public and starting on December 15 at 10 a.m. to SPAC members (tiered by level). Tickets will start at $78. New for 2023, members will also receive a discount of 15-20% on their ticket purchase, depending on their level. Two-day passes are also available for a savings of 10% off per ticket (offer ends 6/15). Children 12 and under receive 50% off tickets in the amphitheater and are free on the lawn. Full-time students with a school issued ID receive 25% off tickets in the amphitheater, or $28 on the lawn, the student ID must be presented at will call.