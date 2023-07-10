TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has announced they will be hosting legendary jazz guitarist Pat Metheny. The performance is set for September 26.

Metheny, known for his unique playing style that combines modern improvisational innovations with elements of traditional jazz, has released 11 studio albums across his career. He has also earned 20 Grammy Awards on 38 nominations.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 11 for Music Hall members, and at 10 a.m. on July 13 for the general public. You can purchase Pat Metheny tickets online by visiting the Troy Music Hall’s website, or in person at the venue’s box office, located at 30 Second Street in Troy.