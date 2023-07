ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah will be performing at the Albany Funny Bone. The show is scheduled for September 24.

Pharaoh was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2010 to 2016. He is best known for his spot-on celebrity impressions, including former President Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Denzel Washington, and Stephen A. Smith.

You can purchase Jay Pharoah tickets online by visiting the Funny Bone’s website. The show is set to begin at 6 p.m.