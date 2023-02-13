SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music star Jason Aldean will be returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on July 16. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Originally from Macon, Georgia, the country music singer has released 10 studio albums throughout his career, tallying 27 number-one hits, according to his website. Aldean performed at SPAC last summer, along with Josh Groban, The Black Keys, and Luke Bryan. Aldean is known for his best hits including “You Make It Easy,” “Got What I Got,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” and “Burnin’ It Down,” among others.

His tour will be titled the “Highway Desperado Tour,” and will feature special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.