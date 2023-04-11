ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Metal bands In This Moment and Motionless in White are set to perform at MVP Arena in Albany on August 19 at 7 p.m. This stop is part of “The Dark Horizon Tour” featuring special guests Fit for a King and From Ashes to New.

In This Moment is best known for the songs “Blood” and “Adrenalize.” Motionless in White is best known for the songs “Another Life” and “Voices.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.