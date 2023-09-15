ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Symphony is set to put on an immersive concert event called “Video Games Live.” The performance is set for October 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Albany.

The concert features music from popular video games including Final Fantasy, Halo, Skyrim, Kingdom Hearts, The Last of Us, Undertale, and more. The music will be set alongside synchronized video footage that includes well-known internet performers and interactive segments.

Emmanuel Fratianni will be conducting the show. You can buy tickets on the Albany Symphony website.