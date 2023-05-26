KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Valley Jazz Festival is returning for its 14th year in August. The festival takes places in various locations around the area from August 9 to 13.

While artists such as Wallace Roney, Arturo, O’Farrill, John Abercrombie and The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra have performed in the past, the focus of this series is on local jazz talent. Performances take place at establishments in Kingston, Newburgh, Fairview, Greenwood Lake, Marlboro, New Windsor, Woodstock and Warwick.

The festival includes performances by Judi Silvano & Friends, Steve Slagle Group with Matt Garrity, and The Analog Jazz Orchestra. You can view the full performance schedule on the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival website.