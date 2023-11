SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer Hozier is set to perform at SPAC on May 19, 2024, at 8 p.m. as part of his Unreal Unearth Tour. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at noon online.

The Irish musician, singer, and songwriter is known for his hits such as “Take Me to Church,” “Work Song,” and “Would That I.” He averages 28.6M monthly listeners on Spotify.