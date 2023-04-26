SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mabee Farm in Rotterdam Junction announced the return of their Howlin’ at the Moon concert series. The shows will feature host band Everest Rising, alongside a different headlining act for each performance.

Starting in June, the five show Americana music series will take place in Mabee Farm’s “The Barn,” which offers a warm atmosphere and rustic charm to every concert. The lineup of acts ranges in genre from folk and bluegrass, to rock and country.

Series Lineup

June 1: Hold On Honeys with Everest Rising

July 6: Jim Gaudet & the Railroad Boys

August 3: Sara Milonovich & Daisycutter

August 31: Big Fez & the Surfmatics

October 5: The Moon Shells

Each show will begin at 7 p.m. and will begin with a performance by Everest Rising. Admission is $10, and there will be beer and wine available for sale. You can keep up with this event and many others in Schenectady County by visiting the Schenectady County Historical Society.