SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The band Hootie & The Blowfish will perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Saturday, June 15 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online.

Hootie & The Blowfish are known for their hits such as “Let Her Cry,” “Only Wanna Be with You,” and “Hold My Hand.” The band will be joined by special guest stars Edwin McCain and Collective Soul.