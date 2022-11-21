LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — A holiday cabaret, aptly named “Swingin’ in the Season,” will be held at Venfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum on Sunday, December 18, at 3:30 p.m. The program, which will feature seasonal songs from Broadway musicals, traditional favorites, and some audience participation, comes complete with an elegant tea, organizers said Monday.

Critically acclaimed actress Sherri James Buxton will play host for the evening. Buxton got her first professional break at the age of 17 when she was cast as The Girl in an off-Broadway production of “The Fantasticks.” She was in the original Broadway production of “Look to the Lilies” and has performed at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and Kansas City Starlight Theatre.

Locally, she has appeared at the Pittsfield Jazz Festival and her jazz group, the Sherri James Buxton Trio, was the main attraction in the Cranwell Resort “Music Room” supper club. Buxton has also performed at The Colonial Theatre, The Norman Rockwell Museum, The Gateways Inn, Mission Bar and Tapas, Castle Street Cafe, and the Seven Hills Cabaret. She teaches music as the Berkshire Music School where her Cabaret Workshop is in its 20th season.

“Sherri James Buxton is an elegant interpreter of a wide range of genres from standards and show tunes to jazz, delighting audiences with her warmth, depth, versatility, and flawless technique,” a spokesperson for Venfort Hall said. “She combines a lifelong love of melody and lyrics with a highly skilled voice and beautiful stage presence. If you’ve heard a Buxton performance of a song, you’ve heard that song’s definitive interpretation.”

Buxton will be accompanied in the December 18 performance by Bob Shepherd. He has been a working pianist in New England for 70 years, playing jazz in various venues from solo to big band. Shepherd said he especially enjoys accompanying singers who consider him “a musician’s magician.”

Tickets to attend the concert are $45 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (413) 637-3206. The historical mansion is located at 104 Walker Street in Lenox.