ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The reggae and hip hop concert lineup has been announced for the Empire State Plaza. These performances join the 2022 Summer at the Plaza Capital Concert Series Presented by Miller Lite and DeCrescente Distributing Company.

Reggae artists Inner Circle as well as The King Yellowman Show Featuring K’reema & The Sagittarius Band are set to perform on Wednesday, July 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. Inner Circle, a Jamaican-bred, Grammy-winning quintet has had a long string of successes stretching back to the 1970s. After winning a talent contest in Kingston, King Yellowman went on to play reggae for crowds all over Jamaica and the rest of the world.

Hip hop artists Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio Furious 5, as well as the Sugarhill Gang, are set to perform on Wednesday, July 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Melle Mel and Scorpio were members of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five which was the first rap group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Sugar Hill Gang has released hits such as “Rapper’s Delight,” “Apache,” “8th Wonder,” and “Living in the Fast Lane.”

The Empire State Plaza Capital Concert series kicks off on July 6 with a performance by Moe. Pat Benatar and guitarist Neil Giraldo are also set to perform on July 13. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is headlining New York State’s Fourth Of July Celebration. SWV is set to headline the 2022 Black Arts and Cultural Festival on August 6.

A full lineup of festivals and concerts is returning for the 2022 Summer at the Plaza season. The New York State Office of General Services will continue to announce the lineup of events and performances in the coming weeks.