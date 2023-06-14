SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Ellis Medicine Concert Series at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) season kicks off Friday with TLC and Shaggy, followed by Dead & Company on Saturday and Sunday. The New York State Park Police is expecting heavy traffic around the area.

“As we enter concert season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, we are working to ensure the safety of all park and concertgoers,” said New York State Park Police spokesperson John Craig. “This weekend we have a full slate of concerts and are also celebrating Father’s Day and Juneteenth.”

Park staff, as well as the Park Police and State Police, will be in and around SPAC to help with traffic. Craig recommends concertgoers arrive early. The heaviest traffic is expected after 3 p.m. each day with parking lots opening at noon. The concerts start around 7 p.m.

Anyone not attending the concerts should avoid Route 50 along the SPAC corridor around this time, said Craig. Saratoga Spa State Park will be open during its normal hours. Alcohol is not allowed in the parking lots or the park itself without a permit.

Dead & Company is performing for two nights at SPAC for the band’s final tour. In July 2023, Dead & Company canceled their show at SPAC last minute due to John Mayer’s father being hospitalized. This weekend’s shows are nearly sold-out, but you can still buy tickets on the Live Nation website.

Craig said SPAC has new, accessible pathways and lighting to help concertgoers navigate in and out of the venue safely. In April, Park Police held a mass casualty training event at SPAC to help improve safety in anticipation of concert season.