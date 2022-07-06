SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is gearing up for large crowds for four almost sold-out concerts over the next few days. The New York State Park Police is expecting heavy traffic in and around Saratoga Springs and Saratoga Spa State Park for these events.

On Wednesday, Dead & Company is returning to SPAC. The band consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. According to the Live Nation website, the concert has some inside seats still available, along with some lawn seats.

On Thursday, country singer Morgan Wallen is making his way to SPAC with special guest HARDY. The lawn for this concert is sold out, but a few inside seats are available, according to the Live Nation website.

Dave Matthews Band is coming to SPAC for two nights on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9. For both concerts, inside seats are sold out except for verified resale seats, and lawn seats are still available.

The New York State Park Police encourages concert-goers to arrive early, use alternative modes of transportation, drink responsibly and have a designated driver or drive sober.