SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Park Police is expecting heavy traffic on Friday, September 16 for the Jason Aldean concert. Delays are expected around the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and Saratoga Springs.

There is also a road paving project on Route 50 near SPAC that might cause lengthy traffic delays and lane closures. The New York State Park Police encourages concert-goers to arrive early, use alternative modes of transportation, drink responsibly and have a designated driver or drive sober.

Police said that the intersection at Avenue of the Pines, Route 50, and Geyser Road causes heavy congestion and long delays. To avoid this, drivers are encouraged to arrive from the south and have their payment ready in advance for parking.

There are still some tickets left for the Jason Aldean concert. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.