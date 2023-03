COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Quiet Riot is making a stop at Cohoes Music Hall to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their “Metal Health” album. The band will be performing on October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Quiet Riot was the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at Billboard magazine in 1983. The band is best known for the songs “Cum on Feel the Noize,” “Metal Health (Bang Your Head),” and “Mama Weer All Crazee Now.”

Tickets are currently on sale. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.