ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heavy metal band Judas Priest is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany. The band is set to perform on May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

This stop is part of Judas Priest’s “Invincible Shield Tour.” The tour will also feature special guest Sabaton.

Judas Priest was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The band is best known for the songs, “Breaking the Law,” “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” and “Painkiller.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.