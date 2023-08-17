ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live has announced they will be hosting a show by heavy metal band Avatar. The concert, scheduled for November 26 at 7:30 p.m., is a stop on the group’s Chimp Mosh Pit Tour.

Formed in Sweden in 2001, Avatar has released nine studio albums, their latest record being “Dance Devil Dance”, which came out back in February. The evening will kick off with a performance by Long Island-based progressive metal band Moon Tooth.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. Presale tickets are available for a limited time through Live Nation using promo code “TRACK”, while general tickets go on sale on August 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.