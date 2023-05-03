ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has announced the headliner for New York State’s 47th Independence Day celebration at the Empire State Plaza. Percussionist and singer Sheila E. will be performing before the fireworks display.

The cerebration is set for July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is presented in partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32. The event features live music, food and drinks, a naturalization ceremony for new citizens, and a fireworks display.

Nicknamed the “Queen of Percussion,” Sheila E. began her career in the mid-1970s and rose in popularity in the 1980s. She’s best known for the songs “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.”

“The OGS team is putting together an exciting and entertaining lineup of festivals and concerts for the 2023 Summer at Plaza season that will kick off with New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration presented by our generous and longtime sponsor, Price Chopper/Market 32,” said OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “We welcome everyone to gather with family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate July 4 at the Empire State Plaza.”

OGS will continue to announce the lineup of events and performers for the 2023 Summer at the Plaza season in the coming weeks. You can stay up to date on the Empire State Plaza website, Twitter and Facebook page.