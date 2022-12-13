ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) — End your year with a smile at a New Year’s Eve Comedy Cabaret, Songs to Amuse: The Last Laugh with Byron Nilsson and Malcolm Kogut. The show features witty musicians and comics who will be sure to make you laugh at least once before the night is over.

Byron Nilsson, a singer, and Kogut, a tolerant pianist, will be your entertainment for the evening and have been working together for 35 years, performing at places like Caffè Lena, the Van Dyck, Mohonk Mountain House, the Otesaga Hotel, along with other places in upstate NY. Nilsson and Kogut will also be paying tribute to their friend Tom Savoy who passed away in November. Nilsson and Savoy sang in the earlier years of this show as well as wrote musical shows together. Those numbers will be honored and sung by Nilsson and Kogut during the event.

Songs to Amuse: The Last Laugh with Byron Nilsson and Malcolm Kogut takes place on December 31, at 7 p.m. at the Steamer No. 10 Theatre, 500 Western Avenue in Albany. Tickets are $20, check out the Steamer website for more information on the theatre and how to reserve tickets or call 518 438 5503.