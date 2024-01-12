SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country music singer and songwriter HARDY will be performing at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on June 7 at 6:45 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online.

HARDY will be joined by special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr as part of his Quit!! Tour. HARDY is known for his hits such as “One Beer,” “Wait in the Truck,” and “He Went to Jared.”

HARDY has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, and more. His most recent album, titled “The Mockingbird & The Crow,” was seen atop the country music charts in early 2023, according to Billboard.