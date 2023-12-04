SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. is coming to Saratoga Springs. He is set to perform on August 23 at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

Williams is known for his rock, blues, and country sound. He is best known for the songs “Family Tradition” and “A Country Boy Can Survive.” The SPAC concert will feature special guest Whiskey Myers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.