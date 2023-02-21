SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses will be performing at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Friday, September 1, as part of their 2023 world tour. The world tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Monday, June 5, in Israel and wrap up on Monday, October 16, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time on the band’s website.

Guns N’ Roses’ diamond-selling 1987 debut album “Appetite For Destruction” is the 13th best-selling album in U.S. history, according to Statista. Their album “Use Your Illusion I” went seven times platinum, and along with “Use Your Illusion II”, they clinched the top two spots of the Billboard 200 after being released on the same day on September 17, 1991.

Known for their hits such as “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Paradise City,” Guns N’ Roses was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, according to the hall’s website. Members Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler, Dizzy Reed, and Matt Sorum were among the members inducted.