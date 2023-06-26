OAK HILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival will be returning to Oak Hill. The first day of performances is scheduled for July 13.

The festival, which first began in 1984, will feature over 40 musical acts spread across six stages. The event will also hold workshops and demonstrations, including a music academy program for kids.

Vendors from throughout the Northeast will offer an assortment of food, beverages, and crafts. Attendees with a full-festival ticket will be able to camp at the event as well.

The festival will kick off on July 12 with early camping set up starting at 7 a.m. and an open mic being held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Stage performances begin July 13 and will run through July 16, with the full lineup listed below:

2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Lineup

July 13 – 12 p.m. to after 12 a.m. Host band, Dry Branch Fire Squad Artist-in-Residence, Jerry Douglas Steep Canyon Rangers Dan Tyminski Band Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Jake Blount Stillhouse Junkies Armchair Boogie Sythian Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys Quickstep Dance Band w/John Kirk and Trish Miller Berklee American Roots Program Graduates Wicked Sycamore

July 14 – 11 a.m. to after 12 a.m. Host band, Dry Branch Fire Squad Artist-in-Residence, Jerry Douglas The Infamous Stringdusters Del McCoury Band The Jerry Douglas Band The Travelin’ McCourys The Seldom Scene Della Mae Alison Brown AJ Lee and Blue Highway Damn Tall Buildings The Dirty Grass Players Chicken Wire Empire Quickstep Dance Band w/John Kirk and Trish Miller Fog Holler On the Trail

July 15 – 11 a.m. to after 12 a.m. Host band, Dry Branch Fire Squad Artist-in-Residence, Jerry Douglas Sam Bush Sierra Hull John Cowan and the Newgrass All Stars KellerGrass ft. The HillBenders AJ Lee and Blue Highway Joe Newberry The Henhouse Prowlers Mr. Sun Tray Wellington Band Quickstep Dance Band w/John Kirk and Trish Miller Pictrola Poor Monroe

July 16 – 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Host band, Dry Branch Fire Squad Artist-in-Residence Jerry Douglas Dry Branch Fire Squad Gospel Show Joe Newberry Grey Fox Bluegrass Academy for Kids



The Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival will be held on Walsh Farm, located at 1 Poultney Road in Oak Hill. You can purchase Grey Fox tickets by visiting the event’s website.