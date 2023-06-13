EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Catskill Mountain Jubilee is set to take place from August 10 to 12 at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham. The three-day festival features over 30 musical acts.

The event includes vendors, arts and crafts, food, and non-profit organizations. Blackthorne Resort has an area designated for camping, hundreds of fully functional RV spots, hotel cabins, a swimming pool, and a haunted house.

Lineup

  • The Disco Biscuits
  • Twiddle
  • Legion of Melvin featuring Karl Denson
  • Mihali (Solo)
  • Melvin Seals & JGB
  • Dogs in a Pile
  • Sophistafunk
  • Desert Dwellers
  • Bluestar Radiation featuring members of Moe & Lotus
  • Ben Silver (Orchard Lounge) & Allen Aucoin (The Disco Biscuits)
  • Eastbound Jesus
  • The Englishtown Project
  • The Frank White Experience
  • Space Bacon
  • Ben Silver
  • Mike Greenfield
  • Leila
  • Mentally Ill
  • Hilltop
  • Bands of Els
  • Scroll
  • Beg, Steal or Borrow
  • Rose Ganache
  • Kale
  • The Laura Leigh Band
  • Eugene Tyler Band
  • Newpy Hundo
  • SM Ink
  • Capital Zen
  • Gratefully Yours
  • Laura Leigh & Friends
  • One Eyed Jack
  • DJ Panta Leon
  • Iko the Dog
  • Mutt Farm

Blackthorne Resort is located at 348 Sunside Road in East Durham. Tickets are currently on sale on the Catskill Mountain Jubilee website.