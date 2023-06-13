EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Catskill Mountain Jubilee is set to take place from August 10 to 12 at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham. The three-day festival features over 30 musical acts.
The event includes vendors, arts and crafts, food, and non-profit organizations. Blackthorne Resort has an area designated for camping, hundreds of fully functional RV spots, hotel cabins, a swimming pool, and a haunted house.
Lineup
- The Disco Biscuits
- Twiddle
- Legion of Melvin featuring Karl Denson
- Mihali (Solo)
- Melvin Seals & JGB
- Dogs in a Pile
- Sophistafunk
- Desert Dwellers
- Bluestar Radiation featuring members of Moe & Lotus
- Ben Silver (Orchard Lounge) & Allen Aucoin (The Disco Biscuits)
- Eastbound Jesus
- The Englishtown Project
- The Frank White Experience
- Space Bacon
- Ben Silver
- Mike Greenfield
- Leila
- Mentally Ill
- Hilltop
- Bands of Els
- Scroll
- Beg, Steal or Borrow
- Rose Ganache
- Kale
- The Laura Leigh Band
- Eugene Tyler Band
- Newpy Hundo
- SM Ink
- Capital Zen
- Gratefully Yours
- Laura Leigh & Friends
- One Eyed Jack
- DJ Panta Leon
- Iko the Dog
- Mutt Farm
Blackthorne Resort is located at 348 Sunside Road in East Durham. Tickets are currently on sale on the Catskill Mountain Jubilee website.