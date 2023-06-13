EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Catskill Mountain Jubilee is set to take place from August 10 to 12 at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham. The three-day festival features over 30 musical acts.

The event includes vendors, arts and crafts, food, and non-profit organizations. Blackthorne Resort has an area designated for camping, hundreds of fully functional RV spots, hotel cabins, a swimming pool, and a haunted house.

Lineup

The Disco Biscuits

Twiddle

Legion of Melvin featuring Karl Denson

Mihali (Solo)

Melvin Seals & JGB

Dogs in a Pile

Sophistafunk

Desert Dwellers

Bluestar Radiation featuring members of Moe & Lotus

Ben Silver (Orchard Lounge) & Allen Aucoin (The Disco Biscuits)

Eastbound Jesus

The Englishtown Project

The Frank White Experience

Space Bacon

Ben Silver

Mike Greenfield

Leila

Mentally Ill

Hilltop

Bands of Els

Scroll

Beg, Steal or Borrow

Rose Ganache

Kale

The Laura Leigh Band

Eugene Tyler Band

Newpy Hundo

SM Ink

Capital Zen

Gratefully Yours

Laura Leigh & Friends

One Eyed Jack

DJ Panta Leon

Iko the Dog

Mutt Farm

Blackthorne Resort is located at 348 Sunside Road in East Durham. Tickets are currently on sale on the Catskill Mountain Jubilee website.