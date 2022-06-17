GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A music and camping phone-free festival is coming to Greene County. The Over Yondr Festival is set to be held June 24 through June 26 in Greenville.

According to the festival website, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that attendees will keep with them. Attendees will be able to access their phones in designated phone-use areas, although reception might not be that great.

The festival includes live music performances, games, food trucks, local beer, yoga, and hot showers. It’s tent-camping only, with a short walk from the parking lot to the campground. Festival organizers said there will be outdoor showers, permanent toilets, and port-o-johns, as well as a potable, filtered water station.

Lineup

Friday

Topaz Jones

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Black Mountain Symphony

Anna Fox Rochinski

Nas Leber

SVB

Saturday

!!! (Chk Chk Chk)

Sheer Mag

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Kississippi

Jadeisdxpe

Artz

Sunday

Hanzolo

Jak Lizard

Rhys Tivey

Andrew Richards

The festival is located at 5143 Route 81 and is for those 21 years and older. The event is from Friday at 2 p.m. to Monday at 10 a.m. The gates will open at 9 a.m. each morning and close at 10 p.m. each night

Tickets are still available on the Over Yondr website. Tent rentals, a New York City Shuttle and Weekend pass, as well as individual day tickets are available.