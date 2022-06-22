EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second annual Catskill Mountain Jubilee is set to take place at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham from August 11 through August 14. Over 30 musical acts will be performing during the four-day festival.

The event includes vendors, arts and crafts, food, and non-profit organizations. Blackthorne Resort has an area designated for camping, hundreds of fully functional RV spots, hotel cabins, a swimming pool, and a haunted house.

Lineup

August 11

The New Deal

Chali 2na & Cut Chemist

The Garcia Project

Julia Govor

Mara

August 12

Dark Star Orchestra

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Dogs in a Pile

DJ Logic & Friends

Aqueous & Friends, featuring Craig Brodhead

Mark Farina

Mike Greenfield

Muscle Tough

Beg, Steal, or Borrow

Freegrass Union

Yesmann

Smink

August 13

Dark Star Orchestra

Star Kitchen

Sophistafunk

Mark Farina: Mushroom Jazz

Orchard Lounge

DrFameus & GLYFIKS

Mizeyesis

LionDub

Sundub

Baked Shrimp

KandyShop

Nah Mean?

August 14

The Disco Biscuits

Spaga

Kick the Cat featuring Kris Myers

Rose Ganache featuring Mike Greenfield

Orchard Lounge

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Catskill Mountain Jubilee website.