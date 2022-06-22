EAST DURHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second annual Catskill Mountain Jubilee is set to take place at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham from August 11 through August 14. Over 30 musical acts will be performing during the four-day festival.
The event includes vendors, arts and crafts, food, and non-profit organizations. Blackthorne Resort has an area designated for camping, hundreds of fully functional RV spots, hotel cabins, a swimming pool, and a haunted house.
Lineup
August 11
- The New Deal
- Chali 2na & Cut Chemist
- The Garcia Project
- Julia Govor
- Mara
August 12
- Dark Star Orchestra
- Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
- Dogs in a Pile
- DJ Logic & Friends
- Aqueous & Friends, featuring Craig Brodhead
- Mark Farina
- Mike Greenfield
- Muscle Tough
- Beg, Steal, or Borrow
- Freegrass Union
- Yesmann
- Smink
August 13
- Dark Star Orchestra
- Star Kitchen
- Sophistafunk
- Mark Farina: Mushroom Jazz
- Orchard Lounge
- DrFameus & GLYFIKS
- Mizeyesis
- LionDub
- Sundub
- Baked Shrimp
- KandyShop
- Nah Mean?
August 14
- The Disco Biscuits
- Spaga
- Kick the Cat featuring Kris Myers
- Rose Ganache featuring Mike Greenfield
- Orchard Lounge
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Catskill Mountain Jubilee website.