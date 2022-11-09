TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank will be hosting Grammy-award winning musician Ani DiFranco with the Righteous Babes Revue: Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda and Jocelyn Mackenzie on Friday. Tickets for the event went on sale back in August, and are still available online.

DiFranco, a Buffalo native, became one of the first artists to ever create their own record label in 1990. Her music incorporates elements of punk, funk, hip-hop, jazz, soul, electronica, and other genres. She’s performed before with Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Iver, and other notable music legends.

Over the years she’s performed at countless benefit concerts, donated songs to many charity albums, and given time and energy to many progressive causes. Among other awards, she won a Grammy for best recording package for “Evolve” in 2004.