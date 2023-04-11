Gov’t Mule performs on stage during Bonnaroo 2009 on June 13, 2009 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov’t Mule is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for its ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ tour. The band will be performing its hit songs, as well as some Pink Floyd classics.

The concert is set for July 28 at 8 p.m. Gov’t Mule formed in 1994 as a side project of the Allman Brothers Band. Gov’t Mule is best known for the songs “Soulshine” and “Banks Of The Deep End.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.