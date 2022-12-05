SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R are set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 8 at 7 p.m. This stop is part of their “The Big Night Out Tour.”

Goo Goo Dolls are best known for their songs “Iris,” “Name,” and “Slide,” while O.A.R. is best known for the songs “Shattered (Turn The Car Around),” “Peace,” and “That Was A Crazy Game of Poker.” The bands are also making stops in Syracuse, Wantagh, and Bethel.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.