ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Underground announced they will be hosting a performance by Galactic Empire. The show is scheduled for October 14 at 7 p.m.

Galactic Empire is known for their heavy metal renditions of themes from “Star Wars”. Their twists on the classic scores by composer John Williams feature shredding electric guitars and dark grooves that thunder across the cosmos.

Empire Underground is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. You can purchase Galactic Empire tickets on the Ticketmaster website or by visiting the venue’s box office.