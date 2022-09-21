NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Mass MoCa boasts buildings full of curated artwork by visionaries from across the world, all in the frames of a former factory that boasts plenty of outdoor space for live music. This weekend, that space will be put to good use.
The 2022 annual Freshgrass Festival is coming this Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. The festival is spread across four stages, featuring folk music and a wide range of sounds. The festival comes with admission to Mass MoCa’s galleries, giving a full weekend of artistic exploration to anyone who makes the trip. Early-day shows tend to play in the museum courtyard spaces, then move out to the lawn and indoor barn-dance spaces later on.
Tickets are priced at $174 for a 3-day pass for an adult, or $119 for a 3-day pass for a student, and down from there for single-day prices. The festival includes the FreshGrass Awards, with categories for bands, banjo, fiddle and guitar players showing new talent.
The Freshgrass 2022 schedule boasts a full list of live music. The lineup for this year includes:
Friday, Sept. 23
- 10 a.m.
- Museum opens
- 5 p.m.
- Festival gates open
- 6 p.m.
- Freshgrass Commission: The Bluegrass Concertos, feat. Jerry Douglas, Sierra Hull & Corner House
- 6:15 p.m.
- Billy Keane at No Depression Stage
- 7 p.m.
- Never Come Down at Joe’s Field
- 7:55 p.m.
- Miko Marks at Joe’s Field
- 9:30 p.m.
- Old Crow Medicine Show at Joe’s Field
- 10:45 p.m.
- Trampled by Turtles at No Depression Stage
Saturday, Sept. 24
- 10:45 a.m.
- Gates open
- 11 a.m.
- Museum opens
- Freshgrass Awards: Band and Banjo, at Hunter Center
- Willi Carlile at No Depression Stage
- 12:30 p.m.
- California Bluegrass Reunion feat. Darol Anger, John Reischman, Bill Evans, Jim Nunally, Sharon Gilchrist and Chad Manning, at No Depression Stage
- 1:30 p.m.
- Willie Watson at Joe’s Field
- 2 p.m.
- Alison Brown at Hunter Center
- 2:30 p.m.
- Misty Blues at No Depression Stage
- 3:15 p.m.
- Aoife O’Donovan at Joe’s Field
- 4:15 p.m.
- Sierra Ferrell at No Depression Stage
- 4:45 p.m.
- Black Legacy Project at Hunter Center
- 5:15 p.m.
- Skip Marley at Joe’s Field
- 6:15 p.m.
- The Jerry Douglass Band at No Depression Stage
- 7:15 p.m.
- The Del McCoury Band at Joe’s Field
- 9 p.m.
- Gary Clark Jr. at Joe’s Field
- 10:30 p.m.
- The Lil Smokies at No Depression Stage
Sunday, Sept. 25
- 10:45 a.m.
- Gates open
- 11 a.m.
- Museum opens
- Freshgrass Awards: Fiddle and guitar, at Hunter Center
- The House of Songs, feat. Willi Carlisle, Bonnie Montgoery, Shannon Wrst, Billy Keane, Simi Stone and Lisa Bastoni
- 11:45 a.m.
- Luca Ciarla at Joe’s Field
- 12:30 p.m.
- Sierra Hull at No Depression Stage
- 1:15 p.m.
- Thee Sacred Souls at Joe’s Field
- 2 p.m.
- Freshscores, feat. Luca Ciarla, The Hawtplates and Mesafa, at Hunter Center
- 2:15 p.m.
- Taj Mahal at No Depression Stage
- 3:15 p.m.
- YOLA at Joe’s Field
- 4:45 p.m.
- Award winners announced at Joe’s Field
- 5 p.m.
- Tanya Tucker at Joe’s Field